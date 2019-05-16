Zago launches cold coffee in major Indian airlines and airports

is an urban lifestyle beverage with a wide range of craft coffees, chais and shakes designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind.

The company has recently introduced Cold Coffee in Indigo, Spice Jet and Air Asia. The product has been very well received by travellers for its world-class product quality and packaging. products are also available in the relay stores at many airports. They would shortly be available in the WHSmith outlets. Very soon, Zago products should be present in several other airport stores as well.

"The modern traveller is very discerning and looks for taste, convenience and health. Zago is excited about addressing these requirements through a range of products", said Sridhar Varadaraj, at

Zago coffees are available in 3 variants - Cold Coffee, Cold Mocha and Cold Hazelnut Coffee. Chai has been introduced in an Iced Masala Chai version. Zago shakes are available in multiple categories - protein shakes, slim shakes, breakfast shakes and gourmet shakes such as Almond Saffron shake.

Zago products are available in major in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, and other cities. They are also available in PVR cinemas and Carnival Cinemas. Corporates such as Google, and offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, and

