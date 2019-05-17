Markets open higher led by rally in select heavyweight stocks

Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by a rally in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, HDFC and ITC.

However, investors remained cautious ahead of the exit polls on May 19.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 187 points at 37,581 while the gained 46 points at 11,304. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed.

Among the early gainers was which was up nearly 4 points to Rs 3,231.70. Zee Entertainment, Hero MotorCorp, and gained between 1.8 and 2.6 per cent.

But slumped 3.5 per cent after reporting poor corporate results while was down 2.8 per cent. The other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and

Meanwhile, Asian equities were mixed. While Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.5 per cent, stocks slipped amid the fallout from US Donald Trump's move to block China's from buying vital American technology.

