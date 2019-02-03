Kolkata Police-CBI showdown: Mamata to stage 'dharna'

After five CBI officials were detained by the Kolkata Police, Minister on Sunday vociferously said that she would stage a "dharna" in protest against BJP's alleged misuse of central institutions and to save the "federal structure" of the country.

Terming the dharna as 'satyagraha', Banerjee said that she would stage her protest near the here.

"I am going to stage a dharna to save the federal structure. From today, I'm going to sit near the Tomorrow proceedings in state assembly will take place where I will hold a meeting. This dharna means satyagraha," Banerjee told reporters outside Rajeev Kumar's residence here.

Describing as the "best in the world", Banerjee said, "I am proud to say that my responsibility is to give protection to the force. Without notice, you are coming to Commissioner's house. We could have arrested CBI but we left."

"I will stand with my force. I respect them. I felt very sad today. This is the destruction of the federal structure. I still say ( Commissioner) is the best in the world," she added.

Sharpening her attack on BJP, the TMC supremo accused the party of "torturing" the people of and claimed that and BJP were using tactics to "destablise" the state.

"BJP is torturing (people of) Bengal. They are forcibly trying to destroy Bengal just because I did the brigade rally. Yesterday, you saw the language of where he threatened and made baseless allegations against us," Banerjee said.

Training her guns at the BJP, Banerjee asserted that the party would not win the 2019 elections as it is "past its expiry date."

In an unprecedented development, a team of CBI investigators, who arrived at Rajeev Kumar's residence in connection with Saradha Chit fund scam were not allowed to enter the residence. The team has now been taken to a police station.

The development marks a face-off between the government and the Centre, adding a new dimension to the already bitter relations.

Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch of cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and scams. The CBI wanted the top to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.

Reportedly, Kumar was to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he is not responding to notices to appear before the agency.

Rajeev Kumar, believed to be close to Minister Mamata Banerjee, was not present at the meeting with officials, who were in Kolkata to meet him to discuss election preparedness, as per sources.

Sources added that Banerjee had also apologised yesterday that the Kolkata police chief could not make it to the meeting.

Rajeev Kumar, according to media reports, became apprehensive of his arrest after was taken into custody.

