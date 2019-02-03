BJD, Cong two sides of same coin: Amit Shah

came down heavily on the and the Biju (BJD), terming them as "two sides of the same coin", and alleging that the two parties failed to ensure Odisha's development.

Addressing the 'Adibasi Adhikar Samabesh' here, Shah dubbed the BJD as the 'B-'team' of the

"BJD is B-team of the They are two sides of the same coin. Neither Congress nor BJD was able to develop Odisha," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the asserted that the scheme was also under the (UPA), but termed it as ' Transfer'.

"In our tenure, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ensures money is directly credited into the account of the beneficiaries. The Congress too had DBT yojana - Transfer - where the money was credited into the accounts of the middlemen," Shah said.

Sharpening his attack on the Congress, the said, "In 10 years, UPA claimed to have waived loans of farmers worth Rs 57,000 crore for 3 crore farmers only. However, in the recent budget we plan to spend around Rs 75,000 crore, benefitting around 12 crore farmers."

"UPA had budget of Rs 30,700 crore for the Scheduled Tribes. On the other hand, in the recent budget, our govt has proposed Rs 50,000 crore for them. Under the Congress, MSP (minimum support price) was given on only six forest produce. However, now it has been increased to 49," he added.

Chiding for his inability to communicate in Odia, Shah said, "Do elect an (in the elections). It is a question of respect for the Odia language. If the cannot speak in Odia, then he has no right to rule."

Accusing Patnaik of not implementing the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state, the remarked that the did not do so as he "feared that it will increase Narendra Modi's popularity."

"Your Chief Minister has not implemented Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha, he fears that it will increase Ji's popularity. If you want, you can remove our names from the scheme but why are you troubling the poor people of Odisha?"

Shah further said that by not implementing the healthcare scheme, it meant depriving the needy and the poor of their right to

