Konkan Railways signs agreement with Nepal

Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd (KRCL) on Friday signed an agreement with Nepal's Department of Railways under which the former will supply two 1600 HP DEMU train sets.
The agreement was signed in Kathmandu in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, and Nepalese Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Secretary, Madhusudan Adhikari.
The said trains will run on the 34 km long stretch between Jayanagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal.
Manufactured by the Integrated Coach Factory located in Chennai, each train will consist of three coaches, including an air-conditioned coach.
The Jayanagar-Kurtha Railway Link has been built by IRCON with a financial grant from the Government of India (GoI) under the India-Nepal Development Partnership program.
KRCL is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of GoI, under the Ministry of Railways.
