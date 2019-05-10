France opposes 'repeated' Brexit extensions

France on Friday said that it refuses to put up with repeated extensions of UK's exit from the European Union (EU), according to a French Presidential adviser.
This comes after the UK was granted an extension to leave the EU by October 31 this year, after failing to do the same on March 29 and April 12. The latest extension was given after the British Parliament voted down Prime Minister Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement thrice.
The adviser further lay emphasis on finding a solution before the latest deadline, according to Sputnik.
France has previously voiced concerns about giving the UK an extension, with its President Emmanuel Macron stating that "nothing should be taken for granted," ahead of a crucial EU meeting on Brexit last month.
Despite the Brexit deadlock, the United Kingdom will be participating in the European Parliament elections slated for May 23, as per May's de facto deputy David Lidington.
The British Prime Minister has been making continuous efforts to push her beleaguered agreement or an alternative withdrawal deal through the British Parliament. Negotiations between the Conservatives and the Labour party have been held regularly, but no joint agreement has been reached as of yet.
In fact, as per media reports, the UK leader may introduce her agreement for the fourth time in the British Parliament for voting.
Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson said that May "deeply regrets" the UK did not exit from the EU as planned on March 29 and recognises "many people felt great frustration that the European elections were going ahead."
"But she hopes Parliament will agree to a Brexit plan before MEPs start their session in July," May's spokesperson was quoted by Xinhua as saying.
Last week, May had also made efforts to make opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn agree on a cross-party deal for ensuring UK's smooth exit from the EU.
The British Prime Minister claimed that she is close to reaching an agreement with Corbyn and the two sides should "put their differences aside" and get a Brexit plan over the line in the House of Commons.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU