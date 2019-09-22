Kourtney Kardashian is not back with Younes Bendjima despite recent PDA

American reality star Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima may be spending time together, but doesn't mean that they are dating each other.

The 40-year-old reality star sparked speculation that she and her ex-boyfriend were back together after they were recently spotted holding hands in LA. But while their PDA (public display of affection) may have had some fans thinking that they have given their relationship another shot, sources are telling otherwise.

"They spend some time together. It's more of a friend situation," a source told People, shortly after photos were published showing the two holding hands during their outing in Los Angeles.

In the stills, Kourtney could be seen walking next to Younes with a big smile on her face.

Ruling out the possibility of a relationship between the two, the source added, "You could call it casually dating. It's definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him. She isn't happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private."

'The Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 26-year-old model called it quits in August 2018. Younes was the reality star's first public boyfriend following her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick.

In the wake of their split, a source told People that the relationship drove a wedge between Kourtney and her family.

"Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters. Things are fine with them now and I'm sure they'll get even more back to normal now that it seems he's out of the picture for good," the source said.

After their breakup, the reality star was briefly linked to 21-year-old actor-model Luka Sabbat. Since then, the mother of three has remained on friendly terms with Younes and Luka. Both the exes attended her birthday party in April.

Kourtney is also a part of the same social circle as her former partners. In August, while attending a party celebrating a family friend, the reality star ran into both her exes.

A source told People at the time that "Kourtney said hi to Younes, but then didn't have any other interaction with him."

Younes and Kourtney split in August last year after he stepped out with another woman which upset the reality star. Kourtney shares three children with Scott: Mason (nine), seven-year-old Penelope and Reign (four).

