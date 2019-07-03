Khloe Kardashian gets real about post-baby weight loss struggles

American reality star Khloe Kardashian, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently opened up about her post-baby body and the struggles surrounding it.

In a new clip from this Sunday's season three premiere of TV series 'Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian', the reality star can be seen sitting with her mother Kris Jenner, talking about life after giving birth, reported E! News.

As the 35-year-old star "spent so many years getting in the best shape" before getting pregnant, the mother made sure to ask how her daughter is feeling.

"Well, I gained 40 pounds during my pregnancy. And I was 203 pounds when I delivered, which blows my mind," Khloe reflected.

"And you think, 'Oh you're gonna have a baby and all of it's gonna come out.' And then you leave the hospital and you're like, 'What is going on? Why do I still have all this weight?" she said of her extra weight.

It resonated deeply with Kris, who recalled her own weight loss struggles following the birth of oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Kris, she thought she'd be able to fit into her old clothes after "one month of eating good and exercising."

"I put on my jeans thinking, 'I am a Rockstar' and they wouldn't go over my knees. So, it was back to the drawing board. I did not know what to do, I was so disappointed," Kris shared.

While Khloe is happy with her new life as a mother, she admitted that going back to the gym is a "daunting" thought.

"It's hard! You have to have a lot of inner strength to be able to pull that off," Jenner advised.

On the upcoming episode, the mother-daughter duo will be discussing their weight loss struggles and the journey to a fit body.

On the personal front, Khloe called it quits with Tristan Thompson in February after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter True Thompson. The parents came together for their little munchkin's first birthday party in April.

