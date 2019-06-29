Kourtney Kardashian back on keto diet this summer, says want to 'look my best'

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get back on track for the summer! The reality TV star wants to look and feel her best for the season.

After "treating" herself for the last few months, the 40-year-old star decided to again follow the keto diet after a successful stint a couple of years ago, reported E! News.

"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I've found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet," Kourtney explained in a new blog post shared on Poosh.

"'Keto' is short for 'ketosis', a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat," she added.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star continued, "I've been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I've committed myself to keto for the next month. The meal plan is all about eating high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb."

Kourtney's doctor put the star on the keto diet a couple of years ago for a metal detox. According to her, she had a "really positive experience" and wanted to restart her routine.

"It's definitely a more restrictive eating plan, but I found that once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it," Kourtney shared.

"My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes. I'm focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible," she added.

As a part of her diet, the star will also avoid alcohol, junk food, processed foods, fruits, and unhealthy fats.

Although the beginning may be hard, Kourtney assured her fans that with support and guidance from a doctor, the results are worth all the hard work and efforts.

"Sometimes the keto diet can cause headaches and low energy at the beginning since your body is detoxing and getting used to this new style of eating. I'm really excited to be jumping back in and have committed to keto as my summer kick-start," she shared.

"I know after the month is up, I will most likely go back to my regular lifestyle, especially during summer with my kids. It's all about balance," she added.

