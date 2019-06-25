Krishnaswamy Natarajan appointed as next Director General of Indian Coast Guard

was appointed as the next of the Guard on Tuesday replacing Rajendra Singh, who was the to head the force.

Natarajan, the second Guard to lead the force, would take over on June 30. He joined the force on January 18, 1984, and holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from

Natarajan has held various important Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. The has commanded all classes of Guard ships, namely Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Sangram, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Veera, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) Chandbibi.

The has held the appointments of (Personnel & Administration) at (East), Chennai and (West), The Officer has also held the appointment of Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi.

On elevation to the Flag rank in August 2009, he spearheaded the at the Coast Guard Headquarters as the (Policy & Plans) till April 2014.

Natarajan was instrumental in giving a fillip to the overall growth of the Coast Guard, post 26/11, in terms of assets and infrastructure development including a dedicated academy.

The was the of the Coast (Andaman & Nicobar) from May 14 - July 2015 and on 27 Jul the same year took over the helm of the Western Region.

The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of on 12 August 2016 and is currently holding the charge of the Coast Guard (Western Seaboard).

He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, He has specialized in Search and Rescue as well as Maritime Safety and Port Operations, at the Reserve Training Centre, Yorktown,

The Officer is married to Jayanthi Natarajan and the couple is blessed with two children.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)