Telangana CM to chair TRS State Executive Committee meeting on June 27

The meeting of the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is scheduled to be held at the Bhavan in on June 27 at 2

The meeting will be chaired by and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao.

All the members, members, members of the (MLAs/MLCs), Corporation Chairpersons, elected ZP Chairpersons are invited for the meeting.

During the meeting, issues related to the and others will be discussed in detail.

Besides, membership enrollment books will be given to the MLAs, segment in charges on the Assembly Constituency wise.

All the ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs along with the will take the party membership.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)