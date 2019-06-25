UP: Man wanted in murder and extortion cases killed in encounter by STF

JUST IN
A person wanted in murder, robbery, extortion, and over two dozen criminal cases was gunned down in an encounter by a team of Special Task Force (STF), UP Police here in Meerapur on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Adesh was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

According to STF, UP Police, Adesh was imprisoned in the Baghpat prison when gangster Munna Bajrangi alias Prem Prakash was shot dead by a fellow inmate last year.

