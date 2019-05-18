Karnataka: Kumaraswamy urges JDS-Congress leaders not to make controversial remarks against each-other

After some sniping between the coalition partners, HD on Saturday asked leaders of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and of ally to abstain from commenting against each other.

"We are on the verge of forming a new government at the Centre. At this juncture, where all efforts are being made to form a non-BJP government at the Centre, the contradictory statements by leaders of coalition partners Congress- may mar such efforts," a tweet by read.

In his second tweet, he said "Hence my humble request to the leaders of both the parties to restrain from making contradictory- controversial statements in public and to support the cause," his second tweet read.

and are in an uneasy coalition with differences within coming out in open often.

Most recently, in a veiled jibe at his predecessor Siddaramaia of the Congress, said on Tuesday, " should have become the long ago. I feel that injustice has happened to him. I would like to clearly state that, even I feel that, Kharge has not been given recognition for all the work he has done."

Siddaramaiah hit back saying even H D Revanna, brother of Kumaraswamy, is a material.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)