Kylian Mbappe raises doubt over his future at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dropped a hint at his possible departure from the club saying he wants more responsibility at PSG or elsewhere.

Mbappe won the title with the club this season and is the leading goal scorer in the league with 32 goals.

"Of course there were some disappointments [this season] but it's part of football, we managed to win this league. I would like to thank the players, the coach, It's important for me because I come to a first or a second turning point in my career," Goal.com quoted Mbappe as saying.

"I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it's time to have more responsibility. I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you," he added.

The 20-year old was named the of the season and the of the season on Sunday. Moreover, Mbappe created history by winning it in the same year.

While accepting the trophy he said: "It is the one trophy I was missing. I have experienced lots of things, lots of different emotions. Of course, there have been a lot of disappointments this season, but that is part of

