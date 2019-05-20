Kylian Mbappe raises doubt over his future at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Kylian Mbappe dropped a hint at his possible departure from the club saying he wants more responsibility at PSG or elsewhere.
Mbappe won the Ligue 1 title with the club this season and is the leading goal scorer in the league with 32 goals.
"Of course there were some disappointments [this season] but it's part of football, we managed to win this league. I would like to thank the players, the coach, the club again. It's important for me because I come to a first or a second turning point in my career," Goal.com quoted Mbappe as saying.
"I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it's time to have more responsibility. I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you," he added.
The 20-year old was named the Ligue 1 player of the season and the young player of the season on Sunday. Moreover, Mbappe created history by winning it in the same year.
While accepting the trophy he said: "It is the one trophy I was missing. I have experienced lots of things, lots of different emotions. Of course, there have been a lot of disappointments this season, but that is part of football.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU