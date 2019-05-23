L K Advani congratulates Modi, BJP for steering ahead in Lok Sabha polls

Veteran (BJP) Lal on Thursday congratulated and his party colleague after the party is leading on the majority of seats in the elections as per the counting trends.

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections," Advani said in a statement.

He also praised the efforts of the party workers and for rendering his role as the successfully. "Amitbhai Shah as the and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," the BJP said.

"May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," he said.

Afternoon trends showed the ruling BJP leading in over 300 seats. Counting of votes for 542 seats is underway. The seven-phased elections ran through April 11 to May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)