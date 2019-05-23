LS results: Scores of celebrities wish PM Modi and BJP party

As the counting trends show BJP securing a comfortable majority, several B-town celebrities extended their wishes to the and the

South Superstar Rajinikanth took to his account to wish the and blessed him as well. "Respected dear Narendra M0odi ji hearty congratulations. You made it !!! God bless," he tweeted.

Wishing Modi, and all the BJP workers, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted a picture of himself with the PM and wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to PM ji, AmitShah ji and all the BJP4India Karyakartas for the monumental and historic mandate. Keep continuing ur commitment for development, welfare and territorial integrity of #JaiHind #VandeMataram."

Praising the PM, Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana Ranaut, posted a congratulatory message and wrote, "Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when won. We are very fortunate to have a like Narendra Modi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory. Bharat Mata ki Jai. "

Expressing her happiness over the apparent victory of the BJP party, Juhi Chawla, tweeted, "Wishing our PM a landslide victory!!!!! HAR BAAR MODI SARKAAR !!! Narendra Modi."

Hema Malini, who contested election in Mathura against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate and candidate and industrialist wrote, "What a clean sweep! The opposition & the silenced totally! Modiji, after having suffered so many insults, many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a who can make excel in all spheres."

Hema' son, also contested the election from Gurdaspur against and sitting

Singer, who is in Germany, also extended his warm wishes along with a picture where Modi can be seen meeting Adnan's family "Huge Congratulations to AmitShah ji on a fantastic win!! I'm currently holidaying in but have been eagerly watching the results from early morning! I'm extremely elated by this incredible sweep! Jai Hind!

and composer, too wished the PM "Heartiest congratulations to our Hon. Narendra Modi for the amazing victory!!Heartiest congratulations to the #NDA and every person in the @BJP4India who has worked so hard towards this amazing historical win!"

Earlier today a string of celebrities including Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Asha Bhosle, have congratulated the party.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

