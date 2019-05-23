Ruling coalition surges towards massive victory in Bihar

The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in looks all set for a resounding victory in the elections as suggest the counting trends. BJP is leading on 16 seats, while its allies (United) (JDU) on 15 seats and Ram Vilas Paswan's (LJP) on six seats. In all, the alliance is leading on 37 seats.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya (RJD) is leading on two seats, while the on one seat. The others allies of RJD-led grand alliance are trailing as the counting advances towards the conclusion.

In Patna Sahib, is leading against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha by a margin of over 92,797 votes. In Pataliputra seat, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter and RJD candidate is leading over BJP's by a margin of 80,27 votes.

At Arrah, RK Singh of BJP is ahead of Raju Yadav of CPI-M-L (Liberation) by a margin of 58,398 votes. At Jamui (SC) Chirag Kumar Paswan, son of of is ahead of Bhudeo Choudhary of by 160016 votes.

At Begusarai, Giriraj Singh of BJP is ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar, CPI by a huge margin of 1,99,350 votes. At Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP is ahead of RJD's Jagadanand Singh by 41,144 votes.

At Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh of JDU is ahead of of the party by 48,666 votes.

At Purvi Champaran, of BJP is ahead of of the by 97,814 votes.

At Saran, of BJP is leading of Rashtriya by 76,153 votes.

The opposition parties that contested the polls together were RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), Mukesh Sahni's (VIP), and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

In the 2014 elections, the NDA had won 31 seats in The seven-phased elections were held from April 11 to May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)