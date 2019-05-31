La La Anthony becomes joins 'BH90210' family

Anthony is the new face to join the cast of Beverly Hills, She will portray the character of Brian Austin Green's wife.

The 39-year-old shared the exciting news on on Thursday. She'll be joining Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, and in the re-imagined series.

" IS BACK!!, I'm honored to be joining the cast of 90210!! It's gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original star Let's gooooo!!" she wrote.

BH90210 is a serialized drama - with a dose of irreverence -- inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Tori Spelling, according to Deadline.

Anthony will portray Green's wife, Shay, a She is the breadwinner of the family while her husband watches over their three kids. has become used to being the center of attention, but can still be surprisingly down to earth.

The drama is produced by TV Studios and Fox Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, and are co-showrunners and producers alongside Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, and The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling, and Garth.

In addition to her co-starring role in the series, Anthony is a as well.

