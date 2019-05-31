La La Anthony becomes joins 'BH90210' family

La La Anthony is the new face to join the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210. She will portray the character of Brian Austin Green's wife.
The 39-year-old actor shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday. She'll be joining Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris in the re-imagined series.
"90210 IS BACK!!, I'm honored to be joining the cast of 90210!! It's gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Let's gooooo!!" she wrote.
BH90210 is a serialized drama - with a dose of irreverence -- inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, according to Deadline.
Anthony will portray Green's wife, Shay, a superstar hip-hop/pop artist. She is the breadwinner of the family while her husband watches over their three kids. Shay has become used to being the center of attention, but can still be surprisingly down to earth.
The drama is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, and Paul Sciarrotta are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling, and Garth.
In addition to her co-starring role in the series, Anthony is a bestselling author as well.
