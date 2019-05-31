Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor groove on 'Balam Pichkari' as 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani' clocks 6 years

and took fans down the memory lane with their sizzling chemistry from the film ' ' As the film clocks six years of its release, the duo can be seen 'goofing around' by dancing on the peppy track 'Balam Pichkari' from the film.

The fans can catch Naina and Bunny back in action in the adorable video shared by the 'Piku' on Instagram, which seems to be shot inside a vanity van, capturing the duo in a lively mood. Both the actors can be seen grooving on the hit track 'Balam Pichkari'.

"Naina and Bunny goofing around.....," she captioned the post.

Deepika is winning hearts with her black ensemble and completing the look with a neat bun whereas Ranbir is looking dapper in a formal white shirt and black pants.

While the two might have parted ways but Deepika still shares a great bond with her ex and his family. Some time back the 'Bajirao Mastani' during her trip to had spent some quality time with veteran who is undergoing medical treatment since last year.

Neetu Kapoor had shared pictures on where she termed the actor as "adorable "

"Such a fun evening with adorable ... gave a lot of love n warmth," she wrote.

Both the actor started dating each other during the shooting of the film, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' in 2008 where the 'Padmavat' actor even got the initials of her boyfriend inked on her neck. Later they both parted ways and Deepika tied the knot with Ranvir Singh

The romantic drama film revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who eventually falls in for her former classmate aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin and Aditya in pivotal roles.

The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by had hit the screens on May 31, 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is busy shooting for Megha Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' while Ranbir is in with for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra.

