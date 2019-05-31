Anil Kapoor turns Virat Kohli's group picture into a hillarious meme

The ICC kick-started yesterday and the experts have managed to extract some hilarious jokes and memes out of it. And when it comes to Bollywood, references to popular movies make the memes all the funnier.

Out of all the memes flooding social media, shared one such on his handle which will leave you in splits.

The actor, who played the role of Majnu Bhai in the 2007 comedy film 'Welcome,' shared a dedicated to his character's epic horse painting, which also featured in the film.

Anil's character Majnu Bhai plays an underworld don in the film and aspires to be a

The meme had the iconic painting hilariously photoshopped in a group photo of all the ten cricket captains of the participating teams in and

Tagging the Anees Bazmi, Anil shared the picture and wrote on Twitter, "Majnu Bhai's art has travelled far and wide. This is literally priceless."

Well, the meme is indeed priceless!

Indian cricket team shared pictures of the players' meeting with the on his account yesterday. Check out the original picture:

Meanwhile, the netizens were having a field day by making 'Kohinoor' diamond jokes. The fans created memes and asked Virat to bring back the 'Kohinoor hira' from the in England.

'Welcome', which hit the theatres on December 21, 2007, also starred Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, and Mallika Sherawat, and

The film is a laugh riot and tells the story of a man (Akshay) who falls in love with a beautiful woman (Katrina) but later discovers that her brothers (Nana and Anil) are gangsters.

