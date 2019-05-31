Jesse Metcalfe joins 'The Latin From Manhattan'

American will soon treat his fans as he has joined the star cast of an upcoming biopic titled 'The Latin From Manhattan'.

The 40-year-old will portray the role of a federal agent in the film, reported Variety. Apart from Metcalfe, Esai Morales, Drea De Matteo, and will also feature in the upcoming biopic.

The movie, based on the life of adult film star Vanessa Del Rio, is scheduled to go on floors in this summer.

is portraying Del Rio, the world's first Latina adult star. The film explores Del Rio's roller-coaster life, first as a who then becomes one of the most popular adult stars of the VHS era.

The biopic is being produced by and directed by Thomas Mignone, who also wrote the script. and are serving as the producers.

Rest of the details about the upcoming movie has been kept under wraps.

rose to stardom during his stint on ABC's 'Desperate Housewives'. Other credits include 'Chesapeake Shores', 'Two Broke Girls', 'Smallville' and 'John Tucker Must Die'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)