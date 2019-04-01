Ladakhi war veteran dedicates 'Maitri' bridge to locals

An 89-year-old war veteran, (Retd) on Monday dedicated a Cable Suspension Bridge named as 'Maitri', constructed by Fire and Fury Corps, to locals here on the 20th anniversary of Kargil

This comes after civil administration directed the to build a bridge to help the locals of Choglamsar, and Chuchot villages (largest villages of Region) in their commute. The bridge was inaugurated by senior Ladakhi war veterans in the presence of Lt Gen YK Joshi, AVSM, VrC, SM, 'Fire and Fury Corps'.

The 260-feet longest suspension bridge over the was built using innovative engineering methods. It was constructed by the Combat Engineers (Sahas aur Yogyata Regiment) of the 'Fire & Fury Corps' in a record time of 40 days, ferrying almost 500 tons of bridging equipment and construction material.

Meanwhile, locals of the area thanked the for constructing the bridge, which, they say, has brought much-needed relief to the people of the region.

