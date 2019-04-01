Nirav Modi painting auction case: Bombay HC rejects Camelot Enterprises' petition

The on Monday rejected the petition filed by Enterprises against the Income Tax department in connection with the painting auction case.

However, the court advised Enterprises' to file an appeal before the on all contention by April 20.

Enterprises, owned by Nirav Modi, had approached the court to stop the auction of 68 paintings.

IT department has already auctioned 55 painting and gotten net proceeds worth Rs 54.84 crore. 55 out of a total of 68 paintings in Modi's possession were sold on Tuesday.

Last month, a special court in had allowed the Income Tax department to undertake the auction of the paintings and deposit the proceeds to the court till further orders.

is a defaulter of Income Tax also, so the department took permission of the court for auctioning these paintings which were seized by the (ED) in the PNB scam investigation.

"We can appeal against the assessment order given on Friday and has given us the time for the same till 20 April," said the petitioner's lawyer,

