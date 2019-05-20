Tourists throng to see 'Sakura' or cherry blossoms of Japan

Many Japanese and foreign tourists are looking forward to seeing the cherry blossoms, also known as 'Sakura', which are in full bloom this spring season.

The best time to witness Sakura, located in Aichi Prefecture, begins from the end of March and lasts till May.

A visitor said, "I like the camera, so I came to take photos of the grass- that spreads all over the surface. I imagined that many would come together and look like carpets. The air is very clean and fresh, I think that it will relieve stress."

"Shiba Zakura", often described as grass-cherry-blossom, can be seen throughout May and till the beginning of June.

The in full bloom create a surreal sight for the tourists as they create various colour gradients in the shades of pink, white, and purple.

During winters, the "Chausu-kougen" mountain also located in becomes a skiing haven amidst the snow-clad mountains. There are special arrangements for visitors to use the lift to reach the mountain top.

"Imagine the beautiful grass-cherry- in the harsh environment. In Japan, and are famous sightseeing spots, but seeing the 'Shiba Zakura' that spreads all over the place at a high altitude will be an unforgettable memory," said Atsuhiko Yanagisawa from the association of Chausu Kogen.

