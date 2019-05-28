Lalu Prasad in 'shock' post RJD's performance in LS polls

After Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) poll debacle, party supremo Lalu Prasad seems to be in shock, according to RJD and doctors treating him at

RJD suffered its worst ever set back in the recently held as it failed to open its account in the - a stronghold of the party.

Confirming the reason behind the former Minister's anxiety, Singh, who on Saturday met Lalu, said that the party is shocked due to the result.

"Our prime concern is his health. He is shocked with results," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Dr Umesh Prasad, who is supervising his treatment, said that due to anxiety the ailing RJD has stopped taking from past few days due to the poor performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

It was expected that on May 25, many big wigs from the party may visit the RJD supremo, but unfortunately, only a few local party office bearers turned up to visit him.

Yadav has been skipping lunch for the last two days, according to doctors treating him at here.

"His daily routine has been in complete disarray. He has not had his lunch for the last two days," said Dr Prasad. "We have been urging him to take all his meals properly so that we can administer proper medicine and insulin to him."

When asked if the RJD supremo was going through anxiety in the wake of his party getting routed in the Lok Sabha results, Prasad said, "We did not ask him such questions. You are free to draw conclusions. But from his state, it appears like anxiety.

However, RJD leaders who met Lalu denied the news of their leader suffering from anxiety.

and its ally RJD fared very badly in the Lok Sabha elections with the getting only one Lok Sabha seat while the RJD drew a blank.

BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

