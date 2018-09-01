Lana Del Rey cancels Israeli tour

Del has cancelled her gig in Israel' Meteor festival as she believes in treating her fans equally. She was expected to perform at the event on September 07.

On Friday, she took to to confirm the news. This comes after her fans in Palestine demanded her to perform for them too, as per

She tweeted that she cancelled her show because it is important for her to "perform in both Palestine and Israel" and to treat her "fans equally".

She also cited that one of the primary reasons for the cancellation was that she was unable to set up two simultaneous performances on such a short notice.

Reportedly, she was already paid a fee of 700,000 USD for her performance.

Had she not cancelled the gig, it would have been Del Rey's first appearance in since 2014, when she had to cancel her tour to the country owing to similar reasons.

