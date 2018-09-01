Aretha's friend Gladys Knight suffers from pancreatic cancer

Famous singer Gladys Knight, who attended Aretha Franklin's funeral service, is suffering from pancreatic cancer.
Franklin, who died at the age of 76, also suffered from the dreaded disease.
According to TMZ, Gladys had discussed it with the legendary singer the last time they spoke to each other.
She revealed about her battle with the disease to a local news channel, after attending Aretha Franklin's funeral service, adding that she doesn't know about the stage of the cancer she is suffering from.
She is well known for songs like 'Superwoman', 'Gladys Knight & the Pips' and 'Missing You'.
