Trump vetoes resolution aimed at ending US role in Yemen

Issuing the second veto of his tenure, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a Congress resolution to end US involvement in the Yemen war.
"I am returning herewith without my approval...a joint resolution that purports to direct the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen," Trump said in a letter to the US Senate, according to Sputnik.
He labelled the Congress resolution as a "dangerous attempt to weaken" his constitutional authorities.
"This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future," the US President outlined.
This is the second time that Trump has used his veto powers to reject a resolution from the Congress during his Presidency. He had previously vetoed another Congress resolution which revoked his declaration of a national emergency at the US-Mexico border.
The US is a part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition which has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015.
Over 7,000 lives have been claimed due to the war in Yemen, while over 20 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.
