Trump vetoes resolution aimed at ending US role in Yemen

Issuing the second of his tenure, US on Tuesday rejected a resolution to end US involvement in the war.

"I am returning herewith without my approval...a joint resolution that purports to direct the to remove Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen," Trump said in a letter to the US Senate, according to Sputnik.

He labelled the resolution as a "dangerous attempt to weaken" his constitutional authorities.

"This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future," the US outlined.

This is the second time that Trump has used his powers to reject a resolution from the during his Presidency. He had previously vetoed another Congress resolution which revoked his declaration of a national emergency at the US- border.

The US is a part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition which has been engaged in the civil war in since March 2015.

Over 7,000 lives have been claimed due to the war in Yemen, while over 20 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, according to the

