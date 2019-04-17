Radioactive material possibly moved at N Korean facility: US think tank

from last week may indicate the movement of radioactive material at North Korea's main nuclear site, according to a US think tank,

"In the past, these specialized railcars appear to have been associated with the movement of radioactive material or reprocessing campaigns," the think tank said, according to

"The current activity, along with their configurations, does not rule out their possible involvement in such activity, either before or after a reprocessing campaign," they added.

Taken on April 12, the imagery shows five specialized railcars near the facility and the radiochemistry laboratory at the Yongbyon nuclear site, the US-based group stated.

Yongbyon is the very same North Korean leader had offered to dismantle in exchange of sanctions waivers during the second US-North summit in with US The US rejected the offer, leading to the summit ending abruptly with no joint agreement being released at the end of the February 2019 summit.

Until now, has conducted six nuclear weapons tests along with multiple ballistic missiles tests.

Kim promised to completely denuclearise during the first US-North summit in last year. The process seems to have reached a stop, with the sides failing to resolve their differences regarding sanction waivers.

