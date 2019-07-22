Larouci incident left Lopetegui worried, says Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui

-
After a brutal tackle by Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon on Liverpool's Yasser Larouci, Sevilla's coach Julen Lopetegui said that the 22-year-old player was 'very, very worried' as there was a possibility of a bad injury.
"[Gnagnon] was very, very worried and knows it could have been a bad injury," Goal.com quoted Lopetegui as saying.
The incident took place during Sevilla's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the club friendlies on Monday. Gnagnon was handed a red card following the odious tackle on the 18-year-old Larouci, who subsequently left the field on a stretcher.
Lopetegui expressed his concern over Larouci's injury and said he asked Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, about Larouci's condition.
"I am worried about the player [Larouci] but I asked Jurgen [Klopp] and he said the player is okay, it isn't a bad injury and I am happy for that. That's the most important thing. The referee thought it was a red card and I haven't seen a replay but it's possible it was a red card," he said.
