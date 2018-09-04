Latvia chooses 'To Be Continued' for 91st Oscars

too is not lagging behind in the race for Oscars, as it officially chose the documentary film 'To Be Continued' to be submitted at the 91st under the 'foreign language film' category.

The film that has been directed by Ivars Seleckis focuses on the lives of several schoolchildren in Latvia, reported the The film has been shot over a span of two years.

' To Be Continued' is a documentary which follows seven children living in different parts of Latvia, and belonging to different strata of the society, in a bid to explore their skills, values and hopes instilled in them by the past legacy and the current reality.

Notably, 'To Be Continued' is Latvia's 10th film to be officially chosen for the 'foreign-language' since its independence in 1991. But till date, no Latvian film has made it to the shortlist.

Earlier, officially selected 'The Family' to be submitted under 'foreign-language film' category while Palestine chose its documentary film 'Istiyad ashbah' (Ghost Hunting) for the same.

chose 'Never Look Away' while and selected 'The Wild Pear Tree' and 'Donbass' respectively for the same category.

