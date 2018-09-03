Dave Bautista may not return for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

A bad news for all the Drax fans, American might not return for the ' Vol.3'.

In an interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', the Hollywood star, who plays the role of Drax in the films, spoke against and revealed how they fired 'Guardians of the Galaxy' after his controversial tweets came out-- which he shared nearly a decade ago on topics like paedophilia and rape.

The continued to speak in defence of the director, reported

When the show's host asked him about his future in the third film of the franchise, Bautista said, "It's a bitter-sweet conversation, um, no it's a bitter-bitter conversation because I'm not really happy with what they've done with "

further said he is not sure if he wants to continue with Disney, "They're putting the movie off, it's on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you I don't know if I want to work for Disney," he added.

Kevin Hart, who was also a guest on the talk show, jokingly said, "I'll tell you what. I don't want to be here when gets upset so I suggest we change the subject."

Bautista was completely honest about his feelings as he said that it has been pretty nauseating to work for now. Host Ross pointed out that it is quite unusual in Hollywood, to which Bautista replied, "I don't think I'm your typical Hollywood guy."

It might be easy for Bautista to quit since his character was one of the victims of Thano's Infinity Gauntlet snap at the end of 'Avengers Infinity War', but it would be a major loss for fans.

However, the entire 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and extended their support and asked for Gunn to be reinstated as 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3'

The official release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

