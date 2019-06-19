JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

All-party meeting over 'One Nation, One Election' begins at Parliament

Bihar Dy CM dodges question on encephalitis, says stick to topic
Business Standard

Belagavi: Protest against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

ANI  |  General News 

Karnataka Police on Wednesday detained members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who were protesting against Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways, Suresh Angadi, for taking oath in English as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Suresh Angadi, who has won for the fourth time consecutively from Belagavi, having won for the first time in 2004. (ANI)

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU