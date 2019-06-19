Belagavi: Protest against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

on Wednesday detained members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who were protesting against of State in the Ministry of Railways, Suresh Angadi, for taking oath in English as a member of the

Suresh Angadi, who has won for the fourth time consecutively from Belagavi, having won for the first time in 2004. (ANI)

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)