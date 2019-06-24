JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Four BJP workers sustain burn injuries while torching effigy
Business Standard

Lecturer commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

ANI  |  General News 

M Venkateswara Rao, a lecturer in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday, police said.

Rao, 28, joined as Mechanical Engineering lecturer in Srinivasa Institute of Engineering & Technology in Cheyyeru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district hardly 10 days ago.

Rao, who hails from Mangalagiri town in Guntur district, committed suicide by hanging himself.

The police have found a note citing love affair as the reason for suicide.

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 23:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU