Lecturer commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

M Venkateswara Rao, a lecturer in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday, police said.
Rao, 28, joined as Mechanical Engineering lecturer in Srinivasa Institute of Engineering & Technology in Cheyyeru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district hardly 10 days ago.
Rao, who hails from Mangalagiri town in Guntur district, committed suicide by hanging himself.
The police have found a note citing love affair as the reason for suicide.
A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway.
