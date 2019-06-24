Seminar on Artificial Intelligence conducted in IIIT Hyderabad

A seminar was conducted on (AI) in order to explain its benefits and remove the misconception among the general public in its connection.

The seminar, which was conducted in International Institute of Information (IIIT) Hyderabad, mainly focused on the uses of AI in the field of journalism.

Director, Hyderabad, PJ told ANI, "The has evolved into a top and educational research institute. We have great strength in all the fields of the AI. So, we believe that we should reach out to different sections of society to educate people about the AI, and one such way to achieve this is to educate the media."

He added, "As AI has been in the media continuously for the last few years, we thought it would be better if we educate the media about AI and its uses in the field of journalism. This would help in reducing the misconceptions that people carry in their minds about AI. We would try to reach even other fields to educate them about AI and its advantages. So these seminars would mostly concentrate on what AI has achieved so far and to what point AI can reach."

Meanwhile, Manurangam Kumar, faculty at said, "The main goal of this seminar is to educate the media to advance and latest achievements in the field of AI. It also covers the challenges and problems with the The AI has penetrated into each and every field of works. So it's important to know the good and bad sides to it.

