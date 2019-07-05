LED bulbs distributed under Ujala scheme saving Rs 18,342 crore annually: Sitharaman

Around 35 crore LED bulbs have been distributed under Ujala Yojana leading to cost saving of Rs 18,341 crore annually, Finance Minister Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"The government aims to bring greater ease of living in the lives of citizens. 35 crore LED bulbs have been distributed under Ujala leading to cost saving of Rs 18,341 crores annually," Sitharaman said while presenting her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha.

The Union Minister further said that India is going to be free of incandescent bulbs and the government will promote the use of solar stoves and battery chargers.

The main objective of the Ujala scheme is to promote efficient lighting, enhance awareness on using efficient equipment which reduces electricity bills and helps in preserving the

The Electricity Distribution Company and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is a public body, which is implementing the programme.

