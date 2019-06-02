Liam Hemsworth sets major 'husband goals' with recent posts

While is busy promoting her latest track 'She is Coming', it seems that back home her husband Liam is leaving no stone unturned to praise his wife.

According to E-News, praised his wife on Friday night, the day Cyrus released her new six-track EP, 'She Is Coming' by posting monochrome pictures of the pop that he took in in the singers dressing room.

The Australian gave out "husband goals" in the click where the 26-year-old can be seen donning large black sunglasses with a bright light shining behind her. The whole picture makes Cyrus look all the more graceful.

"Girls got talent. She might just make it...WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. husband goals," he wrote.

The 29-year-old boasted about his photography skills in another picture of his wife. In the second picture, the pop looks straight at the camera with her mouth slightly open and her tongue sticking out a bit.

He wrote, "I'd say there's a 48% chance I'm actually the BEST ever."

The even croons about her loving husband at one point in her latest track. "Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place/You love me the most," Cyrus sings. "And even when I can't stay, even when I run away/You love me the most."

has often tried his hand at singing with the song 'Party in the U.S.A.' in a more casual setting, but it seems like he'll let his wife and singer steal the limelight and grab centre stage when it comes to a musical career.

The couple has always been vocal about their love and support for one another. Whether it's the star-studded 2019 Met Gala or on social media, the newlyweds never cease to be one of the best and happening couple around.

Even today the posted a selfie on where Cyrus can be seen flaunting her "ninja turtle abs". " Abs like a ninja turtle, he captioned the post.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot right around last year at their home in in a close knitted ceremony surrounded by their family. She wore a gorgeous dress while 'The Hunger Games' actor looked dapper in a black suit with white sneakers.

