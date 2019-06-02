Khloe Kardashian attends prom night with a superfan

It was a memorable night for fan who got a golden chance to take reality star on night.

The 34-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star accompanied a super fan to his at in Glendale, California, reported E-News.

posted pictures of the duo on the fan page where the duo can be seen posing in a photo booth during the night. "Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom... so many more photos to come. I'm feeling over the moon [?]," he wrote.

The Kardashian sister grabbed eyeballs as she wore a black long sleeve cut-out gown while the fan sported a black suit.

also posted his fan moment pictures on his page and wrote, "Ohhh wait.... y'all didn't know I pulled up with koko as my prom date "

Narbeh told E! News on Saturday, "We had such a fun time! I'm so thankful and I'll never ever forget my prom night!".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)