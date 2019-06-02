Winnie the Pooh's Jim Cummings denies wife's abuse charges

Jim Cummings, the voice behind "Winnie the Pooh", has claimed that his ex-wife's accusations of rape and animal abuse are just an attempt to defame him.

His wife claimed she was tortured emotionally and physically by her husband. "He engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent," she said, according to

The couple got separated back in 2011 and are still embroiled in a custody battle in Wife Stephanie came out later in 2013 to report that her husband forced himself on her. She also asserted that he mistreated the family dog by harming it with a broomstick and leaving him wounded outdoors in high heat for too long.

Earlier, posted a letter to fans on his website stating that his legal team is working to sort the matter. "The propagation of these baseless accusations, outright [sic] lies, and false quotes -- all disseminated for Click bait at the very cost of my family, personal life and career," read the letter.

He also claimed all the allegations against him are an attempt to extort his image and he has contacted the FBI and local authorities for a solution to the matter.

In 2017, his wife and daughters shifted to to steer clear of Jim's alleged behavior.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)