Liam Hemsworth opens up about 'wonderful' marriage to Miley Cyrus

has revealed he is ''loving'' the married life with pop star-

The 29-year-old and Cyrus, 26, tied the knot at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, in December last year.

'It's wonderful! I'm loving it. It doesn't feel like a lot's changed, but on the other hand it has!'' said while attending the G'Day USA Gala in

According to the Independent, the event honours prominent Australian individuals from the worlds of entertainment, sports and culture. was honoured with in Film award.

The event also marked Hemsworth and Cyrus' first joint public appearance since tying the knot.

The couple invited only close relatives and friends to their nuptials and Hemsworth said it was great to have their loved ones with them on their special day.

"It was just a really nice, beautiful day with our immediate family and a couple of close friends," he said.

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song", in which they play each other's love interests.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)