In a bid to gather support in the (EU) against Khalifa Haftar's offensive, Libya's UN-backed (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, is poised to hold talks with French here on Wednesday.

has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator in 2011. Khalifa's Libyan National Army-backed parliament controlled the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim GNA governs Libya's western region from

In early April, Haftar launched his offensive in order to gain control of Close to 400 people have lost their lives, while thousands have been displaced as LNA and GNA's forces clashed in the Libyan capital.

Sarraj's latest negotiation is part of his tour around major European capitals to garner their support, as fighting continues in Tripoli, according to Sputnik. Sarraj held his first meeting with Italian on Tuesday towards this.

The UN-backed will lay emphasis on the humanitarian situation and highlight efforts to bring the conflict in to an end.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)