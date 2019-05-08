China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs from May 10-11

and will hold their 11th round of high-level talks on maritime affairs in Japan's city on May 10 and 11.

Making the announcement, said that officials from foreign ministries, defence ministries, and management departments of the two counties will participate in the negotiations.

" expects to fully exchange views with on maritime issues of common concern to strengthen mutual understanding and trust with Japan," quoted Geng, as saying.

The China- high-level consultations on maritime affairs were established in 2012. It aims at strengthening maritime cooperation and to resolve marine issues between the two nations.

The last round of talks was held in China's Wuzhen city in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)