China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs from May 10-11

-
ALSO READ
China launches 5G base station in Tibet-Qinghai region
Tibet receives over 30 mn tourists in 2018
Qinghai-Tibet Plateau receives biggest early winter snow in 57 years
China says trade talks to continue in Washington next week
Barrier lake flood damages highway linking China's Sichuan to Tibet
-
China and Japan will hold their 11th round of high-level talks on maritime affairs in Japan's Otaru city on May 10 and 11.
Making the announcement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that officials from foreign ministries, defence ministries, maritime law enforcement and management departments of the two counties will participate in the negotiations.
"China expects to fully exchange views with Japan on maritime issues of common concern to strengthen mutual understanding and trust with Japan," Xinhua News Agency quoted Geng, as saying.
The China-Japan high-level consultations on maritime affairs were established in 2012. It aims at strengthening maritime cooperation and to resolve marine issues between the two nations.
The last round of talks was held in China's Wuzhen city in December last year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU