JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Ruckus in Maharashtra Legislative Council over 'Budget leak' on Twitter

England registers highest score in CWC'19
Business Standard

Lisa Kudrow to star in Fox's animated series 'Therapy Dog'

ANI  |  Out of box 

Actor Lisa Kudrow is all set to lend her voice to the title character in Fox's animated series 'Therapy Dog'.

Written by Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan, 'Therapy Dog' revolves around a dog named Honey who runs group therapy sessions for other animals to manage neuroses brought on by their owners and each other.

Besides Kudrow, Sharon Horgan and Duvall will also do the voiceover for the presentation, Deadline reported.

DuVall, Crittenden and Allan are executive producers of the series alongside Horgan and Clelia Mountford.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 18:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU