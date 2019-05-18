JUST IN
Loco pilot applies emergency brakes to avert major mishap

The loco pilot averted a major mishap by applying emergency brakes on time as some miscreants had kept iron pieces on railways tracks here, said Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Milind Deuskar.

"Iron pieces were found twice on tracks between Rukadi and Hatkalangane railway stations in the past 10 days. Loco pilot saw it at the right time and pulled emergency brakes, averting a major mishap," Deuskar said on Friday.

"In December last year, some children placed steel pieces on rail track in Vathar, derailing 6 wheels of the engine. 8-10 such incidents have taken place so far. Loco pilots averted them but it is not actually their work. They have other works and we cannot depend on them for safety," he added.

