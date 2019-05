Venkata passed away at a private hospital here on Friday.

The 74-year-old had been suffering from a lung ailment and was admitted to the hospital on May 15.

has acted in over 800 films, including Oorummadi Bratukulu, Toorpu Velle Railu, Srivariki Premalekha, Khaidi, Mantrigari Viyyankudu, Alaya Sikharam, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)