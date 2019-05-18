Oppn tears into PM's presser: last episode of 'Mann ki Baat' on TV, says Akhilesh

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden press conference, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the presser seemed "like last episode of 'Mann ki Baat' aired on TV instead of radio".
Yadav took to Twitter, saying: "Development is asking have you seen the first press conference of Pradhan ji. Seems like the last episode of 'Mann ki Baat' has been aired on TV instead of radio. Media persons did not get to ask their questions and the disciplined soldiers remained silent."
Loktantrik Janata Dal party chief Sharad Yadav termed the press conference the 'farewell press conference' of the BJP.
"It is unfortunate that even after 5 years of rule of d BJP PM could not face media. It's a question in everybody's mind. Before d last phase of election PM has given clear indication from his body language that he has accepted defeat & it was like a farewell P.C of d Party & Govt," he tweeted.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a dig saying that "Amit Shah doesn't forget to thank the embedded BJP workers disguised as journalists".
Referring to Modi's reluctance to address the press, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in a tweet: "Never seen a press conference where someone else is answering questions on your behalf. There was no need to lower the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister just to prove a point."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Today, the whole country saw Modi ji's body language at the press conference. The world has seen that Modi ji has accepted defeat and he presented himself in the same way in front of the media. He did not answer any question. No one can ask him a question."
Earlier, soon after PM's media interaction was over, Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!"
Gandhi, who held a parallel press conference at the time Modi and Shah were meeting reporters, repeatedly urged the Prime Minister to debate him on several issues.
