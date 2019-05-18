Oppn tears into PM's presser: last episode of 'Mann ki Baat' on TV, says Akhilesh

Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi's maiden press conference, Samajwadi on Friday said the presser seemed "like last episode of 'Mann ki Baat' aired on TV instead of radio".

Yadav took to Twitter, saying: "Development is asking have you seen the first press conference of Pradhan ji. Seems like the last episode of 'Mann ki Baat' has been aired on TV instead of radio. did not get to ask their questions and the disciplined soldiers remained silent."

Loktantrik termed the press conference the 'farewell press conference' of the BJP.

"It is unfortunate that even after 5 years of rule of could not face media. It's a question in everybody's mind. Before d last phase of has given clear indication from his body language that he has accepted defeat & it was like a farewell of d Party & Govt," he tweeted.

Former minister and Conference took a dig saying that " doesn't forget to thank the embedded BJP workers disguised as journalists".

Referring to Modi's reluctance to address the press, said in a tweet: "Never seen a press conference where someone else is answering questions on your behalf. There was no need to lower the dignity of the office of the just to prove a point."

tweeted: "Today, the whole country saw Modi ji's body language at the press conference. The world has seen that Modi ji has accepted defeat and he presented himself in the same way in front of the media. He did not answer any question. No one can ask him a question."

Earlier, soon after PM's was over, wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!"

Gandhi, who held a parallel press conference at the time Modi and Shah were meeting reporters, repeatedly urged the to debate him on several issues.

