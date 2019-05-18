Man arrested in Assam's Nagaon for his involvement in Guwahati blast

A man has been arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the grenade blast near the Central on May 15, the police said.

"One Indra has been picked up by on Friday in relation with grenade lobbing incident in It has been found that he visited the spot and did a recee. He also confessed to being in touch with some ULFA leaders through social media," said Shankar Brata Raimedhi, of Police, Nagaon.

"He was also in charge of certain recruitment activities in Nagaon. His interrogation is going on. We are in touch with Police and we are looking at all aspects regarding this investigation," he added.

On May 16, the police arrested and a Jahnabi Saikia and recovered explosive materials in huge quantity from their possession in connection with the grenade blast in which 12 people, including two SSB personnel, were injured.

In the grenade blast that took place at 8 pm on May 15, 12 people were injured when two unknown bike-borne lobbed a grenade on the troops and fled from the spot.

