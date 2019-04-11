Lok Sabha 2019: 13.3 per cent voting recorded in UP's eight constituencies till 9 am

Eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which are voting in the first phase of polls, recorded 13.31 per cent voter turn out till 9 in the morning on Thursday.

The voter turnout in Ghaziabad stands at 12 per cent till 9 am while in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur it was 8 per cent each. 11 per cent turnout has been reported from Baghpat and 10 per cent in

Meanwhile, neighbouring Uttarakhand recorded at a little over 13 per cent till 9 in the morning.

Voting in is yet to pick up as the overall voter turnout in the state stands at 10.2 per cent till 9 am.

In Sikkim, the voter turnout was 34 per cent in the morning, while registered the voter turnout as high as 17 per cent.

Similarly, people in too showed enthusiasm. In the first two hours of voting, the region which has only one constituency recorded 21 per cent of voting till 9 am.

A total 91 of the 543 constituencies are voting in the first phase of polling. As many as 1.70 lakh polling booths set up across 18 states and two Union Territories. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

