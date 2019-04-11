Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi cast their votes

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 commenced on Thursday morning amidst heightened security. Top stars from the Telugu film industry including renowned actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Tej, Rama Jr also known as Junior NTR and SS Rajamouli came out and cast their vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

arrived at the BSNL office, Jubilee Hills, to cast his vote.

The also urged his fans to exercise their franchise by sharing a post on his account.

"Today is that 1 day which will decide how the next 1825 days should be. Pls cast your vote," he captioned his post.

was also present in the same area of to cast his vote. He was accompanied by his son Tej, who also exercised his franchise.

Junior NTR was also spotted standing in a queue like every other voter along with his wife to cast his vote on Thursday morning.

Setting a good example, Jr NTR also took to his account and shared a photo of him with his wife as they got inked. Urging others to vote, he captioned the image, "We got inked! Did you? #GoandVote."

'Baahubali' also took to the photo-sharing application and shared a picture of his ink-stained finger as he casted his vote.

He also appealed his fans to exercise their franchise and captioned the post as, "Half of my unit members left to their towns and villages to exercise their vote... Good...Do Vote... If you think no party/candidate makes a difference, make use of nota.. #VoteForIndia."

Among the constituencies going for polls in the first phase are - eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Lok Sabha elections and tight vigil is being maintained at interstate borders.

Polling in 25 parliamentary constituencies and 175 Assembly seats in will complete in a single phase today. Counting will be done on May 23.

