When Taylor Swift sent gifts to an ailing fan in hospital

American and songwriter just made a fan's day when she sent a beautiful along with a handwritten note to one of her fans.

who is recovering from a "bad car accident" injury that left her with a neck brace and arm and leg casts was on cloud nine when she received a small gesture from the singer, E-News reported.

Lindsay tweeted photos of the gifts from the 29-year-old star and wrote, "I finally stopped crying long enough to post that just sent me flowers and handwritten note... I'm still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. I love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. see u on tour bb"

About the surprise gifts Swift sent over, the fan told E! News "it was the sweetest thing ever."

"I never in a million years expected to receive flowers from her. I don't know how she even knew of me or me being in a neck brace or a She's like a magical fairy godmother," said Lindsay.

"She has eased the pain of a broken leg, neck, back, finger and 11 ribs," Lindsay added.

The fan went on to add that the singer's thoughtfulness "brightened her entire life and it was much needed in such a dark time."

In fact, she shared how this isn't the first time that Swift has gone out of way for her fan.

"She has helped me so much through the past 11 years with her music. She's helped me through heartbreaks when my world had fallen apart and she's also made good days better with her music," E! News quoted Lindsay, as saying.

This is not the first time that the is seen showing a kind gesture towards her fan.

This week the attracted limelight when she donated USD 113,000 to an LGBTQ organisation, with a handwritten note, expressing how the community's work inspires her in life.

